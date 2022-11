JAKARTA, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Indonesia's deputy central bank governor Dody Budi Waluyo said on Friday based on Bank Indonesia's latest survey headline inflation in November could come in at 5.5%, or lower than previous month when headline inflation was 5.71%.

(Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman Editing by Ed Davies)

