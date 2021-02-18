Indonesia c.bank delivers sixth rate cut since start of pandemic

JAKARTA, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Indonesia's central bank lowered its key policy rates on Thursday, the sixth time it has cuts rates since the COVID-19 pandemic started, to help lift Southeast Asia's largest economy out of recession.

Bank Indonesia (BI) cut the benchmark 7-day reverse repurchase rate IDCBRR=ECI by 25 basis points (bps) to 3.5%, the lowest since it began using the instrument as its benchmark in 2016. The move was forecast by a majority of 30 analysts in a Reuters poll.

The central bank also cut the overnight deposit facility IDCBID=ECI and lending facility IDCBIL=ECI rates by the same amount, to 2.75% and 4.25%, respectively.

