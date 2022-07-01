Indonesia c.bank chief says core inflation gives room to delay rate hikes

JAKARTA, July 1 (Reuters) - Bank Indonesia Governor Perry Warjiyo said on Friday a low reading for the core inflation rate in June provided monetary policymakers with the flexibility and room to not have to rush to raise interest rates.

"Core inflation is relatively low, so that it provides room for flexibility for us to not be in a rush to raise interest rates," he told a parliamentary hearing.

Warjiyo also reiterated that the central bank would keep interest rate unchanged until it sees signs of a fundamental rise in inflation, especially core inflation

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Bernadette Christina Munthe Editing by Ed Davies)

