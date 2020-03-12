Indonesia c.bank buys 8 trln rupiah in govt bond auctions as markets fall

JAKARTA, March 12 (Reuters) - Indonesia's central bank bought a total of 8 trillion rupiah ($550 million) of government bonds from two auctions on Thursday to stabilise markets, an official told Reuters, though bond yields continued to rise and the rupiah fell.

Bids in the afternoon auction were 6.57 trillion rupiah and 8.82 trillion rupiah in the morning session, well above the 2 trillion target for each auction, said Nanang Hendarsah, Bank Indonesia's head of monetary management.

The benchmark 10-year government bond yield ID10Y=TT rose 20 basis points to 7.180%, the highest since Dec. 20, while the rupiah fell more than 1% to the weakest since May at 14,510 a dollar, amid capital outflows linked to fears the coronavirus will disrupt trade and the world economy even more.

($1 = 14,510 rupiah)

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; editing by John Stonestreet)

