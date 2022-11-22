Indonesia c.bank aims to prevent excessive bond yield rise in 2023- governor

Credit: REUTERS/STRINGER

November 22, 2022 — 11:02 pm EST

Written by Fransiska Nangoy for Reuters ->

JAKARTA, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Indonesia's central bank will aim to ensure the rise in government bond yields in 2023 won't be excessive, hoping that the average 10-year bond yields could be below 7.9%, Governor Perry Warjiyo told a parliamentary hearing on Wednesday.

Warjiyo said Bank Indonesia will do this via its "operation twist" - the bank's operation in the bond market where it sells short-dated government bonds to raise their yields and make them more attractive to foreign investors, while buying long-dated bonds to help the government control borrowing costs.

(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo Editing by Ed Davies)

((gayatri.suroyo@thomsonreuters.com; +622129927609;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.