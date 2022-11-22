Indonesia c.bank aims to prevent excessive bond yield rise in 2023- governor

JAKARTA, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Indonesia's central bank will aim to ensure the rise in government bond yields in 2023 won't be excessive, hoping that the average 10-year bond yields could be below 7.9%, Governor Perry Warjiyo told a parliamentary hearing on Wednesday.

Warjiyo said Bank Indonesia will do this via its "operation twist" - the bank's operation in the bond market where it sells short-dated government bonds to raise their yields and make them more attractive to foreign investors, while buying long-dated bonds to help the government control borrowing costs.

(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo Editing by Ed Davies)

