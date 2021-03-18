Indonesia c.bank aims to keep FX supply, demand in balance amid weak rupiah -CNBC Indonesia

JAKARTA, March 19 (Reuters) - Indonesia's central bank stands ready to guard against volatility in the rupiah IDR= after it fell 0.4% against the dollar on Friday, CNBC Indonesia reported, citing Bank Indonesia's (BI) head of monetary management Hariyadi Ramelan.

"The market is dynamic and we will strive to maintain foreign exchange supply and demand," Hariyadi said. BI on Thursday kept its policy rates unchanged amid rising US Treasury yield that has led to global market volatility and said will conduct "triple" intervention to defend the rupiah.

