Indonesia buys around 500,000 metric tons rice in tender -traders

Adds prices, sellers, shipment

HAMBURG, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Indonesian state purchasing agency BULOG is believed to have purchased about 500,000 metric tons of rice in a tender seeking the same volume after price offers were submitted on Monday, European traders said on Wednesday.

Traders had reported initial purchases of an estimated 470,000 tons on Tuesday but on Wednesday estimated around 500,000 tons, the full volume sought, has been bought.

Traders expected the bulk of the purchase to be sourced from Vietnam with some from Pakistan and Myanmar.

The lowest price was again believed to be for rice for Vietnam estimated at about $648 a ton cost and freight (c&f) included for a 33,500 tons consignment, traders said.

Traders reported these prices.

Believed Vietnamese origin with tons and c&f price in dollars a ton:

33,500 tons $648

33,500 tons $652

56,600 tons $653

30,000 tons $660

65,000 tons $660

26,500 tons $655

31,500 tons $660

83,500 tons $653

58,900 tons $660

Believed Pakistan origin:

25,000 tons $649

26,500 tons $660

Believed Myanmar origin:

30,000 $660

Traders said the sellers included trading houses Vinafood, Gia International, GMTC, Hassan Ali, Kien Giang Import & Export, King Green, Loc Troi, Phat Tai, Posco International, Swee Choon and R&S International.

The rice was sought for arrival in February and March. Traders described prices as aggressively low.

“Considering it must all arrive by latest end March, there is only about six weeks to ship, as the crop in Vietnam will be only available after around Feb. 15," one trader said. "The delivery schedule is very tight and penalties for late arrival are high.”

Reports reflect assessments from traders and further estimates of prices and volumes are still possible later.

The tender continued major import efforts by Indonesia’s government to support local supplies and cool prices.

Indonesia in December ordered its army to help farmers plant rice after severe drought reduced output, lifting prices, requiring increased imports and threatening food security.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.