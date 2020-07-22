Indonesia Bourse Tipped To Rebound On Thursday

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market headed south again on Wednesday, one session after it had ended the two-day slide in which it had dropped almost 50 points or 1 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index remains just above the 5,110-point plateau although it's expected to move higher again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is slightly positive, with stocks expected to remain rangebound and inch higher following Wednesday's losses. The European markets were down and the U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses figure to follow the latter lead.

The JCI finished slightly lower on Wednesday following mixed performances from the financial shares, cement companies and resource stocks.

For the day, the index eased 4.52 points or 0.09 percent to finish at 5,110.19 after trading between 5,099.57 and 5,142.04.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia spiked 2.90 percent, while Bank Mandiri accelerated 2.36 percent, Bank Central Asia fell 0.32 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia dipped 0.21 percent, Indosat lost 0.39 percent, Indocement eased 0.20 percent, Semen Indonesia climbed 1.32 percent, United Tractors rallied 3.49 percent, Vale Indonesia added 0.61 percent, Timah surged 6.11 percent and Indofood Suskes, Bumi Resources and Aneka Tambang were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks fluctuated on Wednesday but ended mostly higher.

The Dow added 165.44 points or 0.62 percent to finish at 27,005.84, while the NASDAQ gained 25.76 points or 0.24 percent to end at 10,706.13 and the S&P 500 rose 18.72 points or 0.57 percent to close at 3,276.02.

The strength on Wall Street came as traders remain optimistic about the economic outlook despite the recent surge in new coronavirus cases.

Adding to the optimism, the National Association of Realtors released a report showing existing home sales rebounded at a record pace in June after three straight months of declines.

Buying interest was subdued for much of the session, however, as traders worried about rising tensions between the U.S. and China after the U.S. asked Beijing to close its diplomatic consulate in Houston within the next 72 hours.

Crude oil futures settled roughly flat Wednesday, recovering well from early lows as traders weighed demand and supply levels. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for September ended down $0.02 at $41.90 a barrel.

