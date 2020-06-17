Indonesia Bourse Tipped To Open In The Red

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has finished higher in two straight sessions, spiking more than 170 points or 2.4 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index remains just above the 4,985-point plateau although it's expected to open under pressure on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests consolidation on renewed coronavirus concerns and the resulting fall in crude oil prices. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mostly in the red and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The JCI finished barely higher on Wednesday following mixed performances from the financial shares and resource stocks.

For the day, the index rose 1.32 points or 0.03 percent to finish at 4,987.78 after trading between 4,968.93 and 5,018.98.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia climbed 1.07 percent, while Bank Mandiri tumbled 2.49 percent, Bank Central Asia shed 0.69 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia skidded 1.30 percent, Indosat retreated 1.26 percent, Indocement lost 0.60 percent, Semen Indonesia sank 1.03 percent, Indofood Suskes spiked 2.34 percent, Aneka Tambang surged 4.10 percent, Vale Indonesia perked 1.33 percent, Timah dropped 0.77 percent and Bumi Resources was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is murky as stocks were lackluster on Wednesday, bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before closing mixed.

The Dow shed 170.37 points or 0.65 percent to finish at 26,119.61, while the NASDAQ rose 14.66 points or 0.15 percent to end at 9,910.53 and the S&P 500 fell 11.25 points or 0.36 percent to close at 3.113.49.

The choppy trading on Wall Street came as traders paused to digest the volatility seen in the markets over the past few weeks.

Traders were also weighing recent data pointing to a quick economic recovery against reports showing a spike in new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in a number of southern states.

In congressional testimony, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned that there continues to be significant uncertainty about the economic outlook.

In economic news, the Commerce Department reported a notable rebound in new residential construction in May, although housing starts still came in well below estimates.

Crude oil futures settled lower on Wednesday as worries about energy demand and excess supply in the market resurfaced and pushed down prices. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for July shed $0.42 or 1.1 percent at $37.96 a barrel.

Closer to home, the central bank in Indonesia will wrap up its monetary policy meeting today and announce its decision on interest rates. Forecasts are suggesting that the bank will trim its benchmark lending rate by 25 basis points, to 4.25 percent from 4.50 percent.

