Indonesia Bourse Tipped To Open In The Green

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market rebounded on Thursday, one session after snapping the two-day winning streak in which it had collected more than 45 points or 0.7 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just beneath the 7,050-point plateau and it's looking at another strong lead for Friday's trade.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to higher on continued upward momentum following heavy selling earlier this month. The European markets were slightly lower and the U.S. bourses were sharply higher and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The JCI finished modestly higher on Thursday following gains from the resource stocks and financial shares.

For the day, the index advanced 53.57 points or 0.77 percent to finish at the daily high of 7,049.69 after moving as low as 6,977.83.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia jumped 1.73 percent, while Bank CIMB Niaga and Indosat both added 0.47 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia accelerated 1.86 percent, Bank Central Asia collected 0.32 percent, Bank Mandiri strengthened 1.93 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia climbed 1.72 percent, Indocement gained 0.69 percent, Indofood Suskes fell 0.42 percent, United Tractors rallied 3.40 percent, Astra International advanced 1.54 percent, Energi Mega Persada sank 0.59 percent, Astra Agro Lestari shed 0.60 percent, Aneka Tambang surged 5.60 percent, Vale Indonesia skyrocketed 5.86 percent, Timah soared 4.24 percent and Bumi Resources, Semen Indonesia and Bakrie Sumatera Plantations were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as the major averages opened higher and picked up steam as the day progressed, erasing losses from the previous session.

The Dow spiked 349.44 points or 1.02 percent to finish at 34,707.94, while the NASDAQ jumped 269.23 points or 1.93 percent to end at 14,191.84 and the S&P 500 climbed 63.92 points or 1.43 percent to close at 4,520.16.

The support om Wall Street came as express some uncertainty about the near-term outlook for the markets as the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues.

Traders also kept an eye on developments out of Europe, where President Joe Biden is meeting with U.S. allies in Brussels. The Biden administration has imposed additional sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, targeting dozens of Russian defense companies, 328 members of the Russian State Duma, and the head of Russia's largest financial institution.

In economic news, the Labor Department said first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits fell to their lowest level in over 50 years in the week ended March 19. Also, the Commerce Department said new orders for U.S. manufactured durable goods tumbled more than expected in February

Crude oil prices showed a notable move to the downside on Thursday after Iran hinted it may be close to getting a new nuclear deal with the U.S. via negotiations in Europe. West Texas Intermediate Crude for May delivery tumbled $2.59 or 2.3 percent to $112.34 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.