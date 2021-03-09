Indonesia Bourse Tipped To End Losing Streak

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has finished lower in four straight sessions, sinking nearly 180 points or 2.9 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now sits just shy of the 6,200-point plateau although it's expected to stop the bleeding on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat, with technology stocks expected to soar on falling treasury yields. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are predicted to open in similar fashion.

The JCI finished modestly lower on Tuesday as losses from financials and resource stocks were tempered by support from the cement companies.

For the day, the index sank 48.82 points or 0.78 percent to finish at 6,199.65 after trading between 6,167.72 and 6,267.42.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia advanced 0.96 percent, while Bank CIMB Niaga tanked 2.21 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia shed 0.42 percent, Bank Central Asia declined 1.71 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia cratered 3.17 percent, Indosat skidded 1.32 percent, Telkom Indonesia surrendered 1.50 percent, Indocement rose 0.19 percent, Semen Indonesia added 0.69 percent, Indofood Suskes gained 0.40 percent, United Tractors plunged 3.43 percent, Astra International fell 0.45 percent, Astra Agro Lestari shed 0.45 percent, Aneka Tambang tumbled 2.19 percent, Vale Indonesia plummeted 5.80 percent, Timah retreated 1.68 percent and Bumi Resources and Bank Mandiri were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as stocks opened sharply higher on Tuesday - especially the tech-heavy NASDAQ - and remained that way throughout the session.

The Dow rose 29.71 points or 0.09 percent to finish at 31,832.15, while the NASDAQ surged 464.66 points or 3.69 percent to close at 13,073.82 and the S&P 500 jumped 54.09 points or 1.42 percent to end at 3,875.44.

The rebound by the NASDAQ comes as technology stocks saw significant strength amid a pullback by treasury yields. The yield on the benchmark ten-year note has shown a notable move to the downside after ending the previous session at its highest closing level in over a year.

The subsequent pullback shown by yields inspired traders to pick up tech stocks at reduced levels despite lingering concerns about inflation and the outlook for interest rates.

Electric car maker Tesla (TSLA) saw a significant rebound after closing lower for five straight sessions, while tech giants Facebook (FB), Apple (AAPL) and Amazon (AMZN) also posted strong gains.

Crude oil futures failed to hold early gains and settled lower on Tuesday, extending losses from previous session. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended down $1.04 or 1.6 percent at $64.01 a barrel after rising to a high of $65.98 a barrel earlier in the day.

