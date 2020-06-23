Indonesia Bourse Tipped To End Losing Streak

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has finished lower in two straight sessions, sinking almost 65 points or 1.2 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just beneath the 4,880-point plateau although it figures to stop the bleeding on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive on continued optimism for economic recovery following the Covid-19 pandemic. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The JCI finished modestly lower on Tuesday following losses from the cement stocks and resource companies, while the financials came in mixed.

For the day, the index shed 39.70 points or 0.81 percent to finish at the daily low of 4,879.13 after peaking at 4,938.39.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia collected 0.73 percent, while Bank Mandiri shed 0.42 percent, Bank Central Asia jumped 1.44 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia tumbled 2.01 percent, Indosat plunged 4.00 percent, Indocement tanked 2.62 percent, Semen Indonesia dipped 0.26 percent, Indofood Suskes retreated 2.28 percent, Aneka Tambang declined 1.65 percent, Vale Indonesia sank 1.05 percent, Timah plummeted 2.40 percent and Bumi Resources was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is firm as stocks opened higher on Tuesday and remained in the green throughout the day, extending gains from the previous session.

The Dow added 131.14 points or 0.50 percent to finish at 26,156.10, while the NASDAQ jumped 74.89 points or 0.74 percent to end at 10,131.37 and the S&P 500 rose 13.43 points or 0.43 percent to close at 3,131.29.

Apple (AAPL) helped to lead the Nasdaq higher, jumping by 2.1 percent to a new record high as traders reacted positively to news out of the tech giant's Worldwide Developers Conference.

In economic news, the Commerce Department released a report showing a substantial increase in new home sales in the month of May.

Crude oil prices edged lower Tuesday as worries about energy demand resurfaced amid reports showing a sharp surge in coronavirus cases across several states in America. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for August ended down $0.36 or 0.9 percent at $40.37 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.