Indonesia Bourse Poised To Extend Losing Streak

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has finished lower in back-to-back sessions, slipping almost 50 points or 0.8 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now sits just beneath the 6,040-point plateau and it may take further damage again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is negative on rising coronavirus cases and the possibility of subsequent lockdown measures. The European and U.S. markets finished in the red and the Asian bourses are expected to follow suit.

The JCI finished modestly lower on Tuesday following losses from the financials, support from the cement companies and a mixed picture from the resource stocks.

For the day, the index fell 14.22 points or 0.23 percent to finish at 6,038.32 after trading between 5,997.95 and 6,045.69.

Among the actives, Bank CIMB Niaga plunged 5.99 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia improved 0.85 percent, Bank Central Asia slid 0.56 percent, Bank Mandiri fell 0.40 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia retreated 1.60 percent, Indosat added 0.39 percent, Indocement climbed 1.59 percent, Semen Indonesia advanced 1.20 percent, United Tractors dropped 0.90 percent, Astra International spiked 1.92 percent, Astra Agro Lestari tumbled 1.80 percent, Aneka Tambang rose 0.43 percent, Vale Indonesia sank 0.93 percent, Bumi Resources jumped 1.64 percent and Bank Danamon Indonesia, Indofood Suskes and Timah were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as the major averages opened in the red and stayed that way, extending losses from the previous session.

The Dow tumbled 256.33 points or 0.75 percent to finish at 33,821.30, while the NASDAQ sank 128.50 points or 0.92 percent to end at 13,786.27 and the S&P 500 fell 28.32 points or 0.68 percent to close at 4,134.94.

The weakness on Wall Street came as traders continued to cash in on the recent strength in the markets after the Dow and the S&P 500 ended last week at new record closing highs.

A new wave of coronavirus infections overseas also weighed on the markets amid concerns about new restrictions and the impact on the global economy.

Meanwhile, traders largely shrugged off upbeat earnings news from companies like Procter & Gamble (PG), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Travelers (TRV).

Crude oil prices slipped on Tuesday amid rising concerns about the outlook for energy demand due to surging coronavirus infections in India. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures May ended down $0.94 or 1.5 percent at $62.44 a barrel, on the expiration day. WTI Contracts for June closed lower by $0.76 or 1.2 percent at $62.67 a barrel.

