Indonesia Bourse Poised To End Losing Streak

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has finished lower in two straight sessions, dropping almost 45 points or 0.8 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 5,030-point plateau although it may find traction on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on optimism for a treatment for the Covid-19 virus. The European and U.S. markets were firmly higher on Friday and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The JCI finished modestly lower on Friday following losses from the financial shares, resource stocks and cement companies.

For the day, the index slid 21.53 points or 0.43 percent to finish at 5,031.26 after trading between 5,022.17 and 5,076.52.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia shed 0.71 percent, while Bank Mandiri tumbled 1.43 percent, Bank Central Asia jumped 1.64 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia skidded 1.27 percent, Indosat fell 0.39 percent, Indocement dropped 1.09 percent, Semen Indonesia sank 0.79 percent, Indofood Suskes lost 0.76 percent, Aneka Tambang slid 0.77 percent, Vale Indonesia dipped 0.32 percent, Timah was down 0.79 percent and Bumi Resources was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks showed a strong move to the upside on Friday, denting losses from the previous session.

The Dow jumped 369.21 points or 1.44 percent to finish at 26,075.30, while the NASDAQ added 69.69 points or 0.66 percent to end at 10,617.44 and the S&P 500 advanced 32.99 points or 1.05 percent to close at 3,185.04.

The strength on Wall Street came after Gilead Sciences (GILD) said remdesivir showed a sharp mortality risk drop when used to treat patients suffering of coronavirus. Also, BioNTech's CEO told The Wall Street Journal the German biotechnology company's coronavirus vaccine candidate could see approval by December.

The upbeat treatment and vaccine news overshadowed the news that the U.S. reported a record daily increase in new coronavirus cases of more than 63,000.

Crude oil futures rebounded on Friday thanks to an upward revision in the energy demand forecast by the International Energy Agency. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for August ended up $0.93 or 2.4 percent at $40.55 a barrel.

