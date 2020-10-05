Indonesia Bourse May Test Resistance At 5,000 Points

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has moved higher in two of three trading days since the end of the three-day losing streak in which it had tumbled more than 75 points or 1.6 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now sits just beneath the 4,960-point plateau and it's likely to open higher again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat as Donald Trump's release from the hospital cuts into the uncertainty surrounding the U.S. political scene. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow suit.

The JCI finished modestly higher on Monday following gains from the financials and a mixed picture from the resource stocks.

For the day, the index advanced 32.04 points or 0.65 percent to finish at 4,958.77 after trading between 4,915.69 and 4,962.79.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia collected 0.90 percent, while Bank Mandiri rallied 2.88 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia spiked 2.44 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia jumped 1.94 percent, Bank Central Asia gained 0.27 percent, Indosat climbed 1.00 percent, Indocement shed 0.71 percent, Indofood Suskes rose 0.35 percent, Astra Agro Lestari fell 024 percent, Aneka Tambang lost 0.69 percent, Vale Indonesia dropped 0.83 percent, Timah advanced 0.74 percent and Semen Indonesia, Bank CIMB Niaga and Bumi Resources were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is firm as stocks moved sharply higher on Monday, offsetting the weakness in the previous session and sending the major averages to their best closing levels in a month.

The Dow jumped 465.83 points or 1.68 percent to finish at 28,148.64, while the NASDAQ surged 257.47 points or 2.32 percent to end at 11,332.49 and the S&P 500 spiked 60.19 points or 1.80 percent to close at 3,408.63.

The rally on Wall Street came on positive reports about Trump's health after he was rushed to Walter Reed hospital on Friday; he was released from the hospital late Monday.

In economic news, the Institute for Supply Management said activity in the U.S. service sector unexpectedly grew at a faster rate in September.

Crude oil prices moved higher on Monday on optimism about a new U.S. coronavirus relief package, as well as an escalation in a workers strike in Norway. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November ended up $2.17 or 5.9 percent at $39.22 a barrel.

