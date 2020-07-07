Indonesia Bourse May Take Further Damage On Wednesday

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market on Tuesday ended the five-day winning streak in which it had collected more than 85 points or 1.7 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index remains just shy of the 4,990-point plateau and it's in line for continued consolidation on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is negative on concerns over the rebounding number of coronavirus cases. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses figure to open in similar fashion.

The JCI finished barely lower on Tuesday following losses from the cement companies and a mixed performance from the financial and resource stocks.

For the day, the index eased 1.78 points or 0.04 percent to finish at 4,987.08 after trading between 4,982.33 and 5,011.71.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia collected 0.36 percent, while Bank Mandiri shed 0.49 percent, Bank Central Asia advanced 0.93 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia fell 0.22 percent, Indosat spiked 2.40 percent, Indocement tumbled 2.09 percent, Semen Indonesia tanked 2.76 percent, Indofood Suskes lost 0.75 percent, Bumi Resources was unchanged, Aneka Tambang jumped 1.56 percent, Vale Indonesia perked 0.64 percent and Timah sank 0.78 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as stocks moved significantly lower on Tuesday, giving ground following the strong upward move seen in recent sessions.

The Dow tumbled 396.85 points or 1.51 percent, while the NASDAQ lost 89.76 points or 0.86 percent to end at 10,343.89 and the S&P 500 dropped 34.40 points or 1.08 percent to close at 3,145.32.

The weakness that emerged on Wall Street came as a lack of major U.S. economic data allowed concerns about the coronavirus pandemic to resurface. The concerns came as World Health Organization officials warned that the death toll from the pandemic may start to climb again.

Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic also warned that the spike in coronavirus cases in southern and western states could slow the U.S. economic recovery.

Crude oil futures settled nearly flat on Tuesday as traders weighed the prospects for energy demand amid reports showing a surge in coronavirus infections. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for August settled at $40.62 a barrel, down just a penny from the previous close.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.