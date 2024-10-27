Indonesia Bourse May Take Further Damage On Monday

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has finished lower in three straight sessions, dropping almost 100 points or 1.3 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just beneath the 7,700-point plateau and it may extend its losing streak on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is murky amid concerns over the outlook for interest rates. The European and U.S. markets were mixed and fairly flat and the Asian markets are expected to follow suit.

The JCI finished modestly lower on Friday as losses from the resource stocks were mitigated by support from the financial sector.

For the day, the index slumped 21.89 points or 0.28 percent to finish at 7,694.66 after trading between 7,678.18 and 7,752.25.

Among the actives, Bank CIMB Niaga skidded 1.04 percent, while Bank Mandiri climbed 1.08 percent, Bank Danamon Indonesia collected 0.77 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia added 0.44 percent, Bank Central Asia gained 0.47 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia dropped 1.04 percent, Bank Maybank Indonesia sank 0.87 percent, Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison plummeted 5.74 percent, Indocement retreated 1.62 percent, Semen Indonesia spiked 2.33 percent, Indofood Sukses Makmur fell 0.33 percent, United Tractors dipped 0.28 percent, Astra International slumped 0.95 percent, Energi Mega Persada plunged 4.20 percent, Astra Agro Lestari tumbled 1.81 percent, Aneka Tambang tanked 2.16 percent, Jasa Marga declined 1.67 percent, Vale Indonesia weakened 1.21 percent, Timah tumbled 3.75 percent and Bumi Resources lost 3.42 percent.

The lead from Wall Street again offers little clarity as the major averages opened slightly higher on Friday but slumped as the day progressed to end mixed.

The Dow stumbled 259.96 points or 0.61 percent to finish at 42,114.40, while the NASDAQ added 103.12 points or 0.56 percent to close at 18,518.61 and the S&P 500 eased 1.74 points or 0.03 percent to end at 5,808.12.

For the week, the Dow tumbled 2.7 percent and the S&P 500 slumped 1.0 percent, but the NASDAQ rose 0.2 percent.

Stocks moved mostly higher early in the session amid ongoing optimism about the outlook for the economy after the University of Michigan said consumer sentiment unexpectedly improved in October.

Buying interest waned over the course of the session, however, as treasury yields rebounded following Thursday's pullback amid lingering concerns the Federal Reserve will lower interest rates slower than previously anticipated.

Oil prices rose sharply on Friday amid worries about geopolitical tensions and for potential output adjustments from OPEC. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December closed up $1.69 or 2.3 percent at $71.78 a barrel. WTI crude futures gained 3.8 percent in the week.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.