Indonesia Bourse May Stop The Bleeding On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has finished lower in back-to-back sessions, surrendering more than 60 points or 1 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just shy of the 6,170-point plateau although it's called higher on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is cautiously optimistic, with trade concerns tempered by tumbling crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were modestly higher and the Asian bourses are predicted to follow suit.

The JCI finished modestly lower on Monday following losses from the financial shares and resource stocks.

For the day, the index sank 27.79 points or 0.45 percent to finish at 6,169.10 after trading between 6,152.50 and 6,195.73.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia collected 0.21 percent, while Bank Negara Indonesia dropped 1.01 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia skidded 1.44 percent, Indosat plunged 4.36 percent, Indocement shed 0.66 percent, Semen Indonesia tumbled 2.53 percent, Indofood Suskes sank 1.60 percent, Bumi Resources declined 1.10 percent, Aneka Tambang fell 1.52 percent, Vale Indonesia retreated 1.13 percent, Timah plummeted 3.98 percent and Bank Mandiri and Bank Central Asia were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks opened higher on Monday and stayed that way, although buying interest was somewhat subdued.

The Dow added 96.58 points or 0.36 percent to 26,916.83, while the NASDAQ gained 59.71 points or 0.75 percent to 7,999.34 and the S&P 500 rose 14.95 points or 0.50 percent to 2,976.74.

The rebound on Wall Street came after a Treasury Department spokeswoman denied reports the Trump administration is considering delisting Chinese companies from U.S. stock exchanges.

Better than expected manufacturing data out of China also tempered some of the recent concerns about the impact of the U.S.-China trade war.

Crude oil prices tumbled Monday and November futures contract settled at their lowest level in a month, on lingering worries about trade and rising concerns about falling energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November ended down $1.84 or 3.3 percent at $54.07 a barrel.

Closer to home, Indonesia will provide inflation data for September later today; in August, overall consumer prices were 0.1 percent on month and 3.5 percent on year, while core inflation climbed an annual 3.3 percent.

