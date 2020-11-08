Indonesia Bourse May Spin Its Wheels On Monday

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has finished higher in two straight sessions, advancing more than 230 points or 4.5 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now sits just above the 5,335-point plateau although investors are likely to cash in on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft, with profit taking expected following last week's election run in the United States, while varying earnings news and oil process may lend an air of volatility. The European and U.S. markets were slightly lower and the Asian bourses figure to open in similar fashion.

The JCI finished sharply higher on Friday following gains from the financial shares, automobile producers and cement stocks.

For the day, the index spiked 75.20 points or 1.43 percent to finish at the daily high of 5,335.53 after trading between 5,246.70.

Among the actives, Bank Mandiri collected 1.26 percent, while Bank CIMB Niaga rallied 2.61 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia spiked 2.69 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia gained 2.01 percent, Indosat advanced 0.94 percent, Indocement surged 4.80 percent, Semen Indonesia soared 4.02 percent, Indofood Suskes added 0.70 percent, Astra International skyrocketed 5.91 percent, Astra Agro Lestari climbed 1.16 percent, Timah tanked 0.58 percent and Aneka Tambang, Vale Indonesia, Bank Danamon Indonesia and Bumi Resources were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is murky as stocks opened sharply lower on Friday but rallied to finish largely unchanged.

The Dow shed 66.80 points or 0.24 percent to finish at 28,323.40, while the NASDAQ rose 4.33 points or 0.04 percent to end at 11,895.23 and the S&P 500 eased 1.01 points or 0.03 percent to close at 3,509.44. For the week, The Dow jumped 6.9 percent, the NASDAQ surged 9 percent and the S&P spiked 7.1 percent.

The early weakness on Wall Street was partly due to profit taking following the strong upward move seen over the past several sessions.

The early selling pressure was offset by a closely watched report from the Labor Department showing stronger than expected job growth in October, while the jobless rate fell 1 percent.

The markets were also reacting to the continued uncertainty about the U.S. presidential election - although that was cleared up on Saturday when Democrat Joe Biden was projected as the winner.

Crude oil futures ended sharply lower on Friday, weighed down by rising concerns over outlook for energy demand due to the continued global surge in coronavirus cases. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December ended down $1.65 or 4.3 percent at $37.14 a barrel.

Closer to home, Indonesia will see October results for consumer confidence later today; in September, the index score was 83.4.

