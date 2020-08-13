Indonesia Bourse May Spin Its Wheels On Friday

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has finished higher in four straight sessions, collecting more than 95 points or 1.9 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just beneath the 5,240-point plateau although it may be stuck in neutral on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild consolidation on concerns over coronavirus stimulus and falling oil prices. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets also figure to open in the red.

The JCI finished slightly higher on Thursday as gains from the food and cement stocks were capped by weakness from the financials and resource companies.

For the day, the index rose 5.80 points or 0.11 percent to finish at 5,239.25 after trading between 5,218.41 and 5,279.35.

Among the actives, Bank Mandiri tumbled 1.63 percent, while Bank CIMB Niaga skidded 1.24 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia dropped 0.98 percent, Indosat surged 5.02 percent, Semen Indonesia sank 1.27 percent, Indofood Suskes spiked 2.48 percent, United Tractors retreated 0.96 percent, Astra Agro Lestari jumped 1.50 percent, Vale Indonesia gained 0.56 percent, Timah was down 0.66 percent and Bumi Resources, Aneka Tambang, Bank Danamon Indonesia and Indocement were unchanged.

Wall Street offers little clarity as stocks were lackluster on Thursday, lingering near the unchanged line before ending mixed.

The Dow shed 80.12 points or 0.29 percent to finish at 27,896.72, while the NASDAQ added 30.26 points or 0.27 percent to end at 11,042.50 and the S&P 500 fell 6.92 points or 0.20 percent to close at 3,373.43.

The choppy trading on Wall Street came as traders kept an eye on developments in Washington, where Democrats and White House officials remain at an impasse over a coronavirus relief bill.

The ongoing stalemate over a new stimulus bill has raised concerns the economic recovery implied by recent data could stall.

In economic news, the Labor Department said first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits declined by more than expected last week.

Oil prices were down on Thursday after the International Energy Agency cut its forecast for global oil demand for 2020 to 91.9 million barrels per day. West Texas Intermediate crude futures dipped $0.28 or 0.66 percent at $42.27, after having jumped 2.6 percent on Wednesday.

