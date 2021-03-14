Indonesia Bourse May See Soft Start On Monday

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has finished higher in two straight sessions, advancing almost 160 points or 2.6 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now sits just shy of the 6,360-point plateau although it may see mild selling pressure on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to higher, with optimism again limited by bond yield concerns. The European and U.S. markets were mixed and the Asian markets figure to open in similar fashion.

The JCI finished sharply higher on Friday following big gains from the resource stocks and mixed performances from the cement and finance companies.

For the day, the index jumped 93.53 points or 1.49 percent to finish at 6,358.21 after trading between 6,298.52 and 6,364.36.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia fell 0.32 percent, while Bank Negara Indonesia perked 1.65 percent, Bank Central Asia collected 0.89 percent, Bank Mandiri accelerated 3.46 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia dropped 1.08 percent, Indosat spiked 3.67 percent, Telkom Indonesia gathered 1.47 percent, Indocement tumbled 1.69 percent, Semen Indonesia climbed 1.11 percent, Indofood Suskes lost 0.39 percent, United Tractors rose 0.12 percent, Astra International gained 1.47 percent, Astra Agro Lestari rallied 2.73 percent, Aneka Tambang surged 8.52 percent, Vale Indonesia soared 2.43 percent, Timah skyrocketed 14.61 percent, Bumi Resources jumped 3.39 percent and Bank CIMB Niaga was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street continues to be a dichotomy as the Dow opened higher and remained so on its way to a record closing high. The NASDAQ and S&P opened in the red, although the latter inched into the green by the session's close.

The Dow jumped 293.05 points or 0.90 percent to finish at 32,778.64, while the NASDAQ sank 78.81 points or 0.59 percent to end at 13,319.86 and the S&P 500 rose 4.00 points or 0.10 percent to close at 3,943.34. For the week, the Dow spiked 4.1 percent, the NASDAQ jumped 3.1 percent and the S&P gained 2.6 percent.

The continued advance by the Dow came as traders expressed optimism about the economy reopening after President Joe Biden directed states to make all adults eligible for a coronavirus vaccine by May 1. The vaccine news combined with the new $1.9 trillion stimulus package led to hopes for a return to normalcy after a year of the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, the economic optimism also led to a spike in treasury yields, with the ten-year yield surging above 1.6 percent to reach its highest levels in a year - which resulted in selling pressure for the tech-heavy NASDAQ.

In economic news, the University of Michigan said U.S. consumer sentiment improved more than expected in March, hitting a one-year index high.

Crude oil prices fluctuated on Friday as traders remained optimistic about the outlook for energy demand but seemed reluctant to continue pushing oil prices higher. West Texas Intermediate crude for April delivery closed down $0.41 at $65.61 a barrel.

Closer to home, Indonesia will provide February figures for imports, exports and trade balance later today. Imports are predicted to climb 12.6 percent on year after sliding 6.49 percent in January. Exports are called higher by an annual 8.73 percent after jumping 12.24 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at $2.21 billion, up from $1.96 billion a month earlier.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.