Indonesia Bourse May See Resistance At 6,700 Points

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has moved higher in back-to-back trading days, climbing more than 110 points or 1.8 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just beneath the 6,700-point plateau although it may run out of steam on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to higher, with support from oil stocks tempered by weakness from technology shares. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The JCI finished modestly higher on Tuesday following gains from the financials and mixed performances from the resource and cement companies.

For the day, the index gained 30.06 points or 0.45 percent to finish at 6,696.37 after trading between 6,675.13 and 6,720.66.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia rallied 2.11 percent, while Bank Negara Indonesia surged 4.46 percent, Bank Central Asia collected 1.02 percent, Bank Mandiri jumped 1.77 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia slid 0.48 percent, Indosat tanked 2.72 percent, Indocement tumbled 1.92 percent, Semen Indonesia climbed 1.37 percent, Indofood Suskes rose 0.40 percent, United Tractors added 0.46 percent, Astra International improved 0.87 percent, Bakrie Sumatera Plantations advanced 0.91 percent, Aneka Tambang retreated 1.71 percent, Vale Indonesia plunged 2.31 percent, Timah sank 0.68 percent and Bumi Resources, Bank CIMB Niaga and Astra Agro Lestari were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is mixed as the Dow opened higher and stayed that way, the NASDAQ opened lower and stayed that way and the S&P opened higher but fell into the red.

The Dow spiked 214.59 points or 0.59 percent to a record 36,799.65, while the NASDAQ tumbled 210.08 points or 1.33 percent to close at 15,622.72 and the S&P 500 eased 3.02 points or 0.06 percent to end at 4,793.54.

The sharp pullback by NASDAQ reflected substantial weakness among software and biotechnology stocks, while financials fueled the Dow.

The continued advance by the Dow also came as traders remain optimistic about the economic outlook even as the U.S. reported more than 1 million new Covid cases on Monday. Indications the new Omicron variant causes milder symptoms has led to hopes the recent surge could actually help to accelerate the end of the pandemic.

Crude oil prices climbed higher on Tuesday after OPEC said it would stick to its plan to raise monthly crude production by 400,000 barrels per day in February. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for February ended higher by $0.91 or 1.2 percent at $76.99 a barrel.

