Indonesia Bourse May Run Out Of Steam On Monday

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has finished higher in back-to-back trading days, skyrocketing more than 600 points or 13 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just beneath the 4,550-point plateau although investors are expected to cash in on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft on coronavirus concerns, with profit taking expected following recent sessions of stimulus-generated buying. The European and U.S. markets were sharply lower and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in the red.

The JCI finished sharply higher on Friday following gains from the financial shares, cement companies and resource stocks.

For the day, the index surged 206.67 points or 4.76 percent to finish at 4,545.57 after trading between 4,338.92 and 4,697.67.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia jumped 5.64 percent, while Bank Mandiri spiked 10.51 percent, Bank Central Asia collected 4.36 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia accelerated 11.14 percent, Indosat climbed 4.48 percent, Indocement gathered 7.66 percent, Semen Indonesia skyrocketed 17.28 percent, Indofood Suskes gained 13.81 percent, Astra Agro Lestari was up 5.77 percent, Astra International surged 12.71 percent, Aneka Tambang soared 10.58 percent, Vale Indonesia advanced 5.82 percent, Timah rose 4.85 percent and Bumi Resources was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly negative as stocks opened lower on Friday, staged a mild recovery in the afternoon but saw the losses accelerate going into the close.

The Dow tumbled 915.39 points or 4.06 percent to finish at 21,636.78, while the NASDAQ sank 295.16 points or 3.79 percent to 7,502.38 and the S&P 500 lost 88.60 points or 3.37 percent to 2,541.47. For the week, the Dow added 12.8 percent, the NASDAQ gained 9.1 percent and the S&P rose 10.3 percent.

The recovery attempt in afternoon trading came after the House passed the massive $2 trillion stimulus bill designed to respond to the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. Buying interest waned late in the session, however, leading traders to sell stocks once again amid uncertainty going into the weekend.

Lingering concerns about the economic impact of the coronavirus also weighed on the markets, as the number of confirmed cases in the U.S. surpassed the number of cases in China or Italy.

Crude oil prices drifted lower on Friday, losing for a second successive day on worries about the energy demand outlook. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended down $1.09 or 4.8 percent at $21.51 a barrel.

