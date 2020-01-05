Indonesia Bourse May Hand Back Friday's Gains

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market on Friday wrote a finish to the two-day slide in which it had stumbled almost 50 points or 0.8 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just shy of the 6,325-point plateau although it's likely to head south again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is negative thanks to geopolitical concerns in the Middle East - although surging oil prices will offer support. The European markets were mixed on Friday and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets are tipped to follow the latter lead.

The JCI finished modestly higher on Friday following gains from the cement companies, while the financials and resource stocks also were mostly in the green.

For the day, the index climbed 39.89 points or 0.63 percent to finish at the daily high of 6,323.47 after moving as low as 6,287.71.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia shed 0.76 percent, while Bank Mandiri lost 0.32 percent, Bank Central Asia jumped 1.64 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia collected 0.32 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia added 0.23 percent, Indosat advanced 0.70 percent, Indocement spiked 1.89 percent, Semen Indonesia gained 1.02 percent, Indofood Suskes rose 0.63 percent, Bumi Resources skyrocketed 10.61 percent, Aneka Tambang climbed 1.19 percent, Vale Indonesia plunged 3.31 percent and Timah was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street suggests consolidation as stocks were down on Friday, pulling back from record highs in the previous session.

The Dow shed 233.92 points or 0.81 percent to 28,634.88, while the NASDAQ lost 71.42 points or 0.79 percent to 9.020.77 and the S&P 500 fell 23.00 points or 0.71 percent to 3,234.85. For the week, the Dow eased 0.1 percent, the S&P fell 0.2 percent and the NASDAQ rose 0.2 percent.

The initial sell-off on Wall Street came amid rising geopolitical tensions following news a U.S. airstrike killed Iranian military leader Qassem Soleimani.

The act was said to be a deterrent against future Iranian aggression, although Iranian leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said there would be revenge.

In economic news, the Institute for Supply Management said U.S. manufacturing activity unexpectedly fell at a faster rate in December.

Crude oil prices rose sharply on Friday amid the escalation in tensions in the Middle East, plus a drop in U.S. stockpiles. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for February ended up $1.87 or 3.1 percent at $63.05 a barrel, the highest settlement since May 20.

