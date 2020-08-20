Indonesia Bourse May Extend Tuesday's Losses

(RTTNews) - Ahead of Wednesday's holiday for the Islamic New Year, the Indonesia stock market had halted the six-day winning streak in which it had spiked more than 150 points or 2.9 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 5,270-point plateau although it may move lower Friday as it catches up on missed soft sentiment.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is cautiously optimistic, with a bounce from technology stocks expected to lead the way higher. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The JCI finished modestly lower on Tuesday following losses from the financial shares and resource stocks.

For the day, the index sank 22.36 points or 0.42 percent to finish at 5,272.81 after trading between 5,268.51 and 5,327.32.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia shed 0.72 percent, while Bank Mandiri dropped 0.81 percent, Bank CIMB Niaga skidded 1.23 percent, Indocement tumbled 1.46 percent, Semen Indonesia tanked 2.05 percent, Indofood Suskes lost 0.69 percent, Aneka Tambang retreated 1.24 percent, Timah fell 0.64 percent and Vale Indonesia, Astra Agro Lestari, Bank Negara Indonesia, Indosat and Bumi Resources were unchanged

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks moved mostly higher on Thursday, shaking off an early soft open to finish in the green.

The Dow added 46.85 points or 0.17 percent to finish at 27,739.73, while the NASDAQ jumped 118.49 points or 1.06 percent to 11,264.95 and the S&P 500 rose 10.66 points or 0.32 percent to close at 3,385.51.

The strength that emerged on Wall Street was largely among technology stocks, including semiconductor giant Intel (INTC), Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet (GOOGL), Apple (AAPL), and Netflix (NFLX).

Stocks initially moved lower following a Labor Department report showing an unexpected increase in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits last week.

Selling pressure waned shortly after the start of trading, however, as the negative sentiment was partly offset by news that China and the U.S. have agreed to hold new trade talks in the coming days.

Crude oil prices sputtered on Thursday on concerns over demand recovery due to the resurgence of the coronavirus. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) U.S. crude futures rose 2 cents or 0.04 percent to $42.76 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.