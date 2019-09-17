Indonesia Bourse May Extend Tuesday's Gains

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market on Tuesday snapped the three-day slide in which it had stumbled more than 160 points or 2.6 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 6,235-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild upside ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement later today. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were up slightly and the Asian markets are tipped to follow the latter lead.

The JCI finished modestly higher on Tuesday following gains from the resource stocks, weakness from the cement companies and a mixed bag from the financial sector.

For the day, the index gained 17.25 points or 0.28 percent to finish at 6,236.69 after trading between 6,205.30 and 6,240.35.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia shed 0.85 percent, while Bank Mandiri lost 0.36 percent, Bank Central Asia collected 0.42 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia advanced 0.98 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia climbed 1.43 percent, Indosat spiked 3.47 percent, Indocement skidded 1.42 percent, Semen Indonesia tumbled 1.36 percent, Indofood Suskes added 0.32 percent, Vale Indonesia perked 0.56 percent, Timah rose 0.45 percent and Aneka Tambang, Unilever and Bumi Resources were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is cautiously optimistic as stocks showed a lack of direction Tuesday ahead of the Fed's announcement. The major averages spent most of the session bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before endling slightly higher.

The Dow added 33.98 points or 0.13 percent to 27,110.80, while the NASDAQ gained 32.47 points or 0.40 percent to 8,186.02 and the S&P rose 7.74 points or 0.26 percent to 3,005.70.

The choppy trading came as traders seemed reluctant to make significant moves ahead of the monetary policy decision. The Fed is widely expected to lower interest rates by another 25 basis points, with traders likely to pay closer attention to the accompanying statement for clues about the long-term outlook for rates.

Uncertainty about the U.S. response to the recent attacks on Saudi Arabian oil facilities also kept some traders on the sidelines. President Donald Trump has indicated the U.S. is prepared to respond militarily but has stopped short of definitively blaming Iran for the attacks.

In economic news, the Fed said industrial output rebounded much more than anticipated in August, while the National Association of Home Builders noted an unexpected improvement in U.S. homebuilder confidence in September.

Crude oil prices retreated on Tuesday after having skyrocketed in the previous session following the drone attack on Saudi Arabian oil facilities. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for October plunged $3.56 or 5.7 percent to $59.34 a barrel.

