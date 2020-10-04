Indonesia Bourse May Extend Friday's Losses

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market turned lower again on Friday, one day after halting the three-day losing streak in which it had tumbled more than 75 points or 1.6 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now sits just above the 4,925-point plateau and it's likely to open under pressure again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft thanks to the uncertainty created by U.S. President Donald Trump testing positive for the coronavirus. The European markets were mixed on Friday and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The JCI finished modestly lower on Friday following losses from the financial shares, cement stocks and resource companies.

For the day, the index dropped 43.36 points or 0.87 percent to finish at 4,926.73 after trading between 4,881.91 and 4,972.82.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia tanked 2.20 percent, while Bank Negara Indonesia skidded 1.31 percent, Indosat plunged 3.38 percent, Indofood Suskes and Indocement both declined 1.39 percent, Semen Indonesia sank 1.31 percent, Astra Agro Lestari retreated 1.64 percent, Aneka Tambang surrendered 1.36 percent, Vale Indonesia shed 0.82 percent, Timah plummeted 3.57 percent and Bank Mandiri, Bank CIMB Niaga and Bumi Resources were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks opened lower on Friday and remained in the red throughout the session, with the NASDAQ posting particularly steep losses.

The Dow shed 134.09 points or 0.48 percent to finish at 27,682.81, while the NASDAQ plummeted 251.49 points or 2.22 percent to end at 11,075.02 and the S&P 500 sank 32.36 points or 0.96 percent to close at 3,348.44. For the week, the Dow surged 1.9 percent and the NASDAQ and S&P both climbed 1.5 percent.

The weakness on Wall Street came following news that Trump and his wife have tested positive for the coronavirus. This just a month before Election Day and has led to additional uncertainty about the outcome of the presidential election.

In economic news, the Labor Department said U.S. job growth slowed by much more than anticipated in September.

Crude oil futures ended sharply lower on Friday, weighed down by worries about the outlook for energy demand amid reports of sharp spikes in coronavirus cases. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November ended down $1.67 or 4.3 percent at $37.05 a barrel.

