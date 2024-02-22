News & Insights

Markets

Indonesia Bourse May End Losing Streak

February 22, 2024 — 08:33 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has finished lower in two straight sessions, slipping more than a dozen points or 0.2 percent in that span. The Jakarta Composite Index now sits just beneath the 7,340-point plateau although it may find traction on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive, with technology and energy stocks expected to lead the markets higher. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The JCI finished slightly lower on Thursday following losses from the cement companies and a mixed performance from the financial sector.

For the day, the index dipped 9.38 points or 0.13 percent to finish at 7,339.63.

Among the actives, Bank Mandiri retreated 1.38 percent, while Bank Danamon Indonesia collected 1.38 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia declined 1.25 percent, Bank Central Asia shed 0.50 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia skidded 1.19 percent, Indocement slid 0.28 percent, Semen Indonesia tanked 2.01 percent, Indofood Suskes rallied 1.52 percent, United Tractors rose 0.22 percent, Astra International advanced 0.95 percent and Vale Indonesia surged 4.05 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is strong as the major averages opened higher and continued to climb as the day progressed, ending near session highs.

The Dow surged 456.87 points or 1.18 percent to finish at 39,069.11, while the NASDAQ soared 460.72 points or 2.96 percent to end at 16,041.62 and the S&P 500 rallied 105.23 points or 2.11 percent to close at 5,087.03.

The rally on Wall Street largely reflected a positive reaction to earnings news from Nvidia (NVDA), with the chipmaker spiking by 16.4 percent to a record closing high.

In U.S. economic news, the Labor Department reported an unexpected dip in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits last week. Also, the National Association of Realtors noted a big rebound in existing home sales in January.

Crude oil prices climbed higher on Thursday as rising tensions in the Middle East raised the possibility of a near-term supply disruption. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for April added $0.70 or 0.9 percent at $78.61 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.