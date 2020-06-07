Indonesia Bourse May Crack The 5,000-Point Barrier

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market rebounded on Friday, one session after it had halted the eight-day winning streak in which it had soared more than 420 points or 9 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now sits just beneath the 4,950-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly positive following much better than expected U.S. employment data. The European and U.S. markets were sharply higher and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The JCI finished modestly higher on Friday following gains from the resource stocks, profit taking from the cement companies and a mixed picture from the financial sector.

For the day, the index advanced 31.08 points or 0.63 percent to finish at 4,947.78 after trading between 4,851.15 and 4,948.51.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia soared 4.15 percent, while Bank Mandiri spiked 2.54 percent, Bank Central Asia skidded 1.12 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia accelerated 2.66 percent, Indosat surged 7.18 percent, Indocement shed 0.39 percent, Semen Indonesia sank 1.82 percent, Aneka Tambang jumped 3.51 percent, Vale Indonesia rallied 3.06 percent, Timah skyrocketed 8.41 percent and Indofood Suskes and Bumi Resources were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is solid as stocks opened sharply higher on Friday and stayed that way throughout the session.

The Dow surged 829.16 points or 3.15 percent to 27,110.98, while the NASDAQ soared 198.27 points or 2.06 percent to 9,814.08 and the S&P 500 spiked 81.58 points or 2.62 percent to 3,193.93. For the week, the Dow jumped 6.8 percent, the NASDAQ gained 3.4 percent and the S&P was up 4.9 percent.

The rally on Wall Street came as the Labor Department's closely watched monthly jobs report seemed to prove traders were right to be optimistic about a quick economic recovery following a record spike in employment.

However, the Labor Department also revealed the unemployment rate would have been about 3 percentage points higher if not for the misclassification of persons absent from work due to coronavirus-related business closures.

Crude oil prices moved sharply higher on Friday amid optimism about increased energy demand and extended production cuts. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July ended up $2.14 or 5.7 percent at $39.55 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.