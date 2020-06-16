Indonesia Bourse May Crack Resistance At 5,000 Points

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has finished higher in two of three trading days since the end of the three-day slide in which it had stumbled more than 210 points or 4.4 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now sits just above the 4,985-point plateau and it's expected to open higher again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly positive on optimism for a quicker than expected economic recovery following the Covid-19 shutdown. The European and U.S. markets were firmly higher and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The JCI finished sharply higher on Tuesday following gains from the financials, resource stocks and cement companies.

For the day, the index soared 170.12 points or 3.53 percent to finish at 4,986.46 after trading between 4,821.48 and 4,989.53.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia climbed 3.69 percent, while Bank Mandiri spiked 6.46 percent, Bank Central Asia jumped 4.73 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia skyrocketed 9.76 percent, Indosat accelerated 5.78 percent, Indocement rallied 7.05 percent, Semen Indonesia gained 3.18 percent, Indofood Suskes advanced 3.23 percent, Aneka Tambang soared 7.96 percent, Vale Indonesia surged 9.89 percent, Timah exploded 15.04 points higher and Bumi Resources was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as stocks opened higher on Tuesday and remained in the green throughout the session, extending Monday's gains.

The Dow surged 526.82 points or 2.04 percent to finish at 26,289.98, while the NASDAQ jumped 169.84 points or 1.75 percent to end at 9,895.87 and the S&P 500 spiked 58.15 points or 1.90 percent to close at 3,124.74.

The continued strength on Wall Street followed a report from the Commerce Department showing retail sales rebounded much more than expected in May as stores began to reopen following the coronavirus lockdown.

Positive sentiment was also generated by reports indicating the Trump administration is preparing a nearly $1 trillion infrastructure proposal as part of an effort to support the economy following the coronavirus pandemic.

During congressional testimony, Fed Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged recent signs of improvement in the economy but cautioned that "significant uncertainty remains about the timing and strength of the recovery."

Crude oil prices surged higher Tuesday, buoyed by an upward revision in the oil demand forecast for the year by the International Energy Agency. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July rose $1.26 or 3.4 percent at $38.38 a barrel.

