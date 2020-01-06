Indonesia Bourse May Bounce Higher Again On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market turned lower again on Monday, one session after it had ended the two-day slide in which it had stumbled almost 50 points or 0.8 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 6,255-point plateau although it's expected to rebound on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is cautiously optimistic as traders suspect the geopolitical concerns in the Middle East may be overdone - while surging crude oil prices also offer support. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The JCI finished sharply lower on Monday following losses from the financial, food and cement stocks, while the resource companies were mixed.

For the day, the index lost 66.06 points or 1.04 percent to finish at 6,257.40 after trading between 6,252.63 and 6,300.44.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia skidded 1.78 percent, while Bank Mandiri retreated 1.62 percent, Bank Central Asia dropped 0.96 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia tumbled 2.24 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia sank 1.13 percent, Indosat declined 1.38 percent, Semen Indonesia fell 0.41 percent, Indofood Suskes dipped 0.31 percent, Bumi Resources plummeted 5.48 percent, Aneka Tambang surged 4.12 percent, Vale Indonesia advanced 0.86 percent, Timah climbed 1.21 percent and Indocement was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks opened sharply lower on Monday but bounced higher to finish in the green.

The Dow added 68.50 points or 0.24 percent to 28,703.38, while the NASDAQ gained 50.70 points or 0.56 percent to 9.071.46 and the S&P 500 rose 11.43 points or 0.35 percent to 3,246.28.

The initial weakness on Wall Street came as rising geopolitical tensions continued to weigh on the markets. Washington and Tehran continue to engage in an escalating war of words after the U.S. killed top Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani in an airstrike last week.

Selling pressure waned shortly after the start of trading, however, as traders seem optimistic that the bluster will not amount to much and that tensions will eventually subside without a major impact on the global economy.

Crude oil prices moved higher on Monday amid concerns about possible supply disruptions due to an escalation in tensions in the Middle East. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for February ended up $0.22 or 0.4 percent at $63.27 a barrel.

