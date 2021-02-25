Indonesia Bourse Likely To Head South Again On Friday

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market rebounded on Thursday, one session after it had ended the three-day winning streak in which it had advanced more than 70 points or 1.1 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just beneath the 6,290-point plateau although it's expected to move lower again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is firmly negative on treasury yield and interest rate concerns. The European and U.S. markets were firmly in the red and the Asian bourses figure to follow that lead.

The JCI finished modestly higher on Thursday following gains from the resource stocks and mixed performances from the financials and cement companies.

For the day, the index advanced 38.59 points or 0.62 percent to finish at 6,289.65 after trading between 6,274.50 and 6,309.76.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia skidded 1.52 percent, while Bank CIMB Niaga tanked 2.94 percent, Bank Central Asia slid 0.30 percent, Bank Mandiri tumbled 1.57 percent, Indosat added 0.44 percent, Telkom Indonesia was up 0.29 percent, Indocement eased 0.19 percent, Semen Indonesia gained 0.49 percent, Indofood Suskes rose 0.41 percent, United Tractors soared 4.88 percent, Astra International dropped 0.89 percent, Aneka Tambang perked 1.72 percent, Timah gathered 1.32 percent, Bumi Resources skyrocketed 10.17 percent and Bank Negara Indonesia, Bank Rakyat Indonesia, Astra Agro Lestari and Vale Indonesia were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly negative as stocks opened in the red and saw the losses continue to accelerate as the day progressed.

The Dow plunged 559.85 points or 1.75 percent to finish at 31,402.01, while the NASDAQ plummeted 478.54 points or 3.52 percent to close at 13,119.43 and the S&P 500 tumbled 96.09 points or 2.45 percent to close at 3,829.34.

The sell-off on Wall Street followed a continued increase in treasury yields, which led to renewed concerns about interest rates. The yields on ten-year notes and thirty-year bonds rose to their highest levels in a year, with the ten-year yield spiking above 1.6 percent in intraday trading.

The increase in yields followed the release of a batch of largely upbeat U.S. economic data, including a report from the Labor Department showing a steep drop in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits last week.

The Commerce Department also reported that new orders for U.S. manufactured durable goods spiked more than expected in January. A separate report from the Commerce Department showed U.S. gross domestic product jumped slightly more than estimated in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Crude oil futures rose on Thursday for a fourth straight session amid hopes global energy demand will see a significant rise and hit pre-Covid-19 levels by the end of this year. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April was up $0.31 or 0.5 percent at $63.53 a barrel after hitting a fresh 13-month high of $63.81 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.