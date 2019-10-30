Indonesia Bourse Likely To Crack Resistance At 6,300 Points

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has moved higher in three straight sessions, gathering almost 45 points or 0.7 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 6,295-point plateau and it's predicted to open in the green again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat after the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision as well as solid economic data. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets are tipped to follow the latter lead.

The JCI finished modestly higher on Wednesday following gains from the food and cement stocks, while the financials and resource companies were mixed.

For the day, the index added 14.61 points or 0.23 percent to finish at 6,295.75 after trading between 6,264.94 and 6,304.05.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia tumbled 1.58 percent, while Bank Mandiri skidded 1.06 percent, Bank Central Asia added 0.72 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia collected 0.32 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia gained 0.47 percent, Indosat spiked 2.87 percent, Indocement soared 3.22 percent, Semen Indonesia accelerated 2.50 percent, Indofood Suskes climbed 1.33 percent, Bumi Resources plummeted 6.38 percent, Aneka Tambang gained 0.54 percent, Vale Indonesia jumped 1.62 percent and Timah was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as the major averages shook off a soft start on Wednesday and finished in the green.

The Dow added 115.27 points or 0.43 percent to 27,186.69, while the NADAQ gained 27.12 points or 0.33 percent to 8,303.98 and the S&P 500 rose 9.88 points or 0.33 percent to 3,046.77.

Stocks showed a lack of direction until the Fed announced its decision to lower interest rates for the third straight meeting, from 1.75 percent to 1.50 percent. Traders were unfazed by a change to the accompanying statement suggesting the Fed may put further monetary policy easing on hold.

In economic news, the Commerce Department said U.S. economic growth slowed less than expected in the third quarter, while payroll processor ADP said private sector employment increased more than anticipated in October.

Crude oil prices drifted lower and closed at their lowest levels in about a week on Wednesday after data showed a jump in U.S. crude inventories. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December ended down $0.48 or 0.9 percent at 55.06 a barrel.

