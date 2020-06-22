Indonesia Bourse Figures To Remain Rangebound

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has finished lower in two of three trading days since the end of the two-day winning streak in which it had jumped more than 170 points or 2.4 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just beneath the 4,920-point plateau and now it's expected to tick higher again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on optimism that the economy will continue to recover from the Covid-19 shutdown. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets are predicted to follow the latter lead.

The JCI finished modestly lower on Monday following losses from the financial shares and mixed performances from the cement and resource stocks.

For the day, the index lost 23.44 points or 0.47 percent to finish at 4,918.83 after trading between 4,904.77 and 4,957.67.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia shed 0.73 percent, while Bank Mandiri tumbled 1.43 percent, Bank Central Asia lost 0.63 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia fell 0.22 percent, Indosat skidded 1.19 percent, Indocement climbed 1.22 percent, Semen Indonesia added 0.79 percent, Aneka Tambang sank 0.82 percent, Vale Indonesia declined 1.04 percent, Timah surged 3.31 percent and Indofood Suskes and Bumi Resources were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks moved mostly higher on Monday, shaking off early directionless trade to finish in the green.

The Dow added 153.50 points or 0.59 percent to finish at 26,024.96, while the NASDAQ jumped 110.35 points or 1.11 percent to end at 10,056.47 and the S&P 500 rose 20.12 points or 0.65 percent to close at 3,117.86.

The strength that emerged on Wall Street came as traders continued to express optimism the U.S. economy will quickly recover from the coronavirus-induced setback. Recent retail sales and employment data far exceeded estimates, helping reinforce hopes of a V-shaped recovery even as most economists urge caution.

According to the World Health Organization, more than 183,000 new coronavirus infections were reported globally on Sunday, the biggest single-day increase since the outbreak began.

Traders shrugged off a report from the National Association of Realtors showing a continued nosedive in existing home sales in May.

Crude oil prices rose fairly sharply on Monday as traders continued to bet energy demand will increase despite reports showing a surge in new coronavirus infections. West Texas Crude oil futures contracts for July expired at $40.46 barrel, gaining $0.71 or 1.8 percent for the session.

