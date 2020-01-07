Indonesia Bourse Figures To Remain Rangebound

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has moved higher in two of three trading days since the end of the two-day slide in which it had stumbled almost 50 points or 0.8 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just beneath the 6,280-point plateau although it's expected to turn lower again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild consolidation on geopolitical concerns in the Middle East and a drop in crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian markets figure to follow suit.

The JCI finished modestly higher on Tuesday following gains from the financial shares and cement stocks, while the resource stocks were mixed.

For the day, the index picked up 21.94 points or 0.35 percent to finish at 6,279.35 after trading between 6,246.13 and 6,284.89.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia added 0.26 percent, while Bank Central Asia rose 0.07 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia dropped 0.98 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia collected 0.69 percent, Indosat spiked 1.75 percent, Indocement was up 0.13 percent, Semen Indonesia gained 0.20 percent, Indofood Suskes soared 2.50 percent, Aneka Tambang skidded 1.13 percent, Vale Indonesia perked 0.85 percent, Timah climbed 1.20 percent and Bank Mandiri and Bumi Resources were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks were lackluster on Tuesday and eventually finished in the red.

The Dow shed 119.70 points or 0.42 percent to finish at 28,583.68, while the NASDAQ eased 2.88 points or 0.03 percent to 9,068.58 and the S&P 500 fell 9.10 points or 0.28 percent to 3,237.18.

The choppy trading on Wall Street came amid uncertainty about the impact of rising tensions between the U.S. and Iran following the U.S. airstrike that killed top Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani.

While traders generally seem optimistic that the war of words between Washington and Tehran will not escalate into a full-fledged military conflict, the uncertainty has kept buying interest in check.

In economic news, the Commerce Department said the U.S. trade deficit shrank to its smallest level in three years in November. Also, the Institute for Supply Management said service sector activity in the U.S. grew at a faster than expected pace in December.

Crude oil futures eased on Tuesday, snapping a three-session winning streak, after concerns about a U.S.-Iran standoff faded. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for February ended down $0.57 or 0.9 percent at $62.70 a barrel.

