Indonesia Bourse Expected To See Additional Strength

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has moved higher in three straight sessions, gathering almost 65 points or 1 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now sits just above the 6,600-point plateau and it's likely to move higher again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is cautiously optimistic, again supported by oil and technology companies. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The JCI finished barely higher on Wednesday following mixed performances from the financial shares, cement companies and resource stocks.

For the day, the index rose 1.23 points or 0.02 percent to finish at 6,603.80 after trading between 6,584.97 and 6,632.94.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia tanked 2.04 percent, while Bank CIMB Niaga shed 0.50 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia surrendered 2.50 percent, Bank Central Asia collected 1.02 percent, Bank Mandiri tumbled 2.05 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia declined 0.47 percent, Indosat plummeted 6.95 percent, Indocement climbed 1.03 percent, Semen Indonesia lost 0.62 percent, Indofood Suskes added 0.39 percent, United Tractors retreated 2.83 percent, Astra International skidded 2.11 percent, Aneka Tambang fell 0.43 percent, Vale Indonesia sank 0.84 percent, Timah was down 0.65 percent, Bumi Resources jumped 1.49 percent and Astra Agro Lestari, Energi Mega Persada and Bakrie Sumatera Plantations were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as the major averages opened mixed on Wednesday, shook off a midday slump and finished in the green.

The Dow added 35.32 points or 0.10 percent to finish at 35,754.75, while the NASDAQ jumped 100.07 points or 0.64 percent to end at 15,786.99 and the S&P 500 rose 14.46 points or 0.31 percent to close at 4,701.21.

The choppy trading seen for most of the day came as traders expressed some uncertainty about the near-term outlook for the markets following recent volatility.

With concerns about the impact of the Omicron variant easing, traders are now looking ahead to next week's Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement. Reports suggest the Fed could decide to double the pace of tapering its asset purchase program to $30 billion per month.

Some positive sentiment was generated by comments from Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech (BNTX) regarding the effectiveness of their Covid vaccine as preliminary laboratory studies have demonstrated that three doses of their vaccine neutralize the Omicron variant.

Crude oil futures settled higher on Wednesday after the Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported a drop in U.S. crude inventories last week. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January ended higher by $0.31 or 0.4 percent at $72.36 a barrel.

