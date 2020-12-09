Indonesia Bourse Expected To Open Under Pressure On Thursday

(RTTNews) - Ahead of Wednesday's day off, the Indonesia stock market had moved higher in back-to-back trading days, advancing more than 130 points or 2.2 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 5,940-point plateau although it's expected to open in the red on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests consolidation after several days of gains. The European and U.S. markets were firmly negative and the Asian bourses are predicted to follow that lead.

The JCI finished slightly higher on Tuesday following mixed performances from the financial shares and resource stocks.

For the day, the index rose 13.65 points or 0.23 percent to finish at 5,944.41 after trading between 5,911.10 and 5,961.78.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia shed 0.57 percent, while Bank Mandiri fell 0.37 percent, Bank CIMB Niaga rallied 2.43 percent, Indosat dropped 0.75 percent, Indocement tanked 3.03 percent, Semen Indonesia tumbled 1.49 percent, Indofood Suskes declined 1.41 percent, Astra Agro Lestari skidded 1.24 percent, Aneka Tambang jumped 1.56 percent, Vale Indonesia retreated 1.47 percent, Timah advanced 1.19 percent, Bukit Asam soared 5.22 percent, Bumi Resources surged 4.29 percent and Bank Negara Indonesia and Bank Rakyat Indonesia were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly negative after stocks opened higher on Wednesday but quickly headed south and finished firmly in the red.

The Dow dropped 105.07 points or 0.35 percent to finish at 30,068.81, while the NASDAQ plummeted 243.82 points or 1.94 percent to end at 12,338.95 and the S&P 500 sank 29.43 points or 0.79 percent to close at 3,672.82.

The declines on Wall Street came after the markets posting fresh intraday highs on Wednesday and ended the session notably lower due to a sell-off in technology shares.

Investors were tracking the developments on the fiscal stimulus front, and the updates on the coronavirus vaccine front., while profit taking after recent gains also contributed to the markets' fall.

The U.S. saw continued surge in new coronavirus cases, with over 210,000 new cases of infections on Tuesday. After Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced a $916 billion stimulus package, lawmakers said they were still looking for a way forward on additional fiscal aid.

Crude oil futures settled lower Wednesday, weighed down by data showing a sharp increase in U.S. crude oil stockpiles last week. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January settled at $45.52 a barrel, down $0.08 or 0.2 percent.

