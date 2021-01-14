Indonesia Bourse Expected To Open Under Pressure

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market on Thursday halted the five-day winning streak in which it had surged more than 365 points or 5.8 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just beneath the 6,430-point plateau and the losses may accelerate on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to lower, with stimulus optimism tempered by concern over the outlook for interest rates. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The JCI finished slightly lower on Thursday following losses from the cement stocks, gains from the resource companies and a mixed picture from the financials.

For the day, the index dipped 6.89 points or 0.11 percent to finish at 6,428.31 after trading between 6,407.57 and 6,465.53.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia collected 0.29 percent, while Bank Mandiri skidded 1.08 percent, Bank CIMB Niaga added 0.50 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia declined 1.15 percent, Bank Central Asia surrendered 1.40 percent, Indosat tanked 2.75 percent, United Tractors gained 0.38 percent, Indocement eased 0.17 percent, Semen Indonesia retreated 1.04 percent, Indofood Suskes gathered 0.37 percent, Telkom Indonesia improved 0.57 percent, Energi Mega Persada plummeted 6.79 percent, Perusahaan Gas surged 12.07 percent, Astra Agro Lestari advanced 0.81 percent, Aneka Tambang jumped 1.92 percent, Vale Indonesia sank 0.75 percent, Timah skyrocketed 17.40 percent, Bumi Resources spiked 1.94 percent and Astra International was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as stocks opened higher on Thursday but faded as the day progressed and ended slightly in the red.

The Dow shed 68.95 points or 0.22 percent to finish at 30,991.52, while the NASDAQ dipped 16.31 points or 0.12 percent to end at 13,112.64 and the S&P 500 fell 14.30 points or 0.38 percent to close at 3,795.54.

Optimism about additional fiscal stimulus helped generate early buying interest as President-elect Joe Biden is expected to unveil a major coronavirus relief package with a price tag in the ballpark of $2 trillion.

Trades were also reacting to a Labor Department report showing initial jobless claims jumped to their highest level in over four months last week. Traders have viewed disappointing data as a positive for the markets as it could put further pressure on lawmakers to approve more stimulus.

The pullback by stocks seemed to coincide with an advance by treasury yields, which rebounded following remarks by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell - who suggested that the economy could return to pre-pandemic levels sooner than feared due to unprecedented fiscal stimulus and the Fed's aggressive intervention.

But he reiterated that the Fed does not intend to raise interest rate anytime soon and downplayed talk of the central bank tapering its bond purchases in the near future.

Crude oil prices bounced higher Thursday on hopes that big stimulus from the Biden administration and the Covid-19 vaccination drive will lift energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for February ended up by $0.66 or 1.3 percent at $53.57 a barrel.

Closer to home, Indonesia will see December numbers for imports, exports and trade balance later today. Imports are expected to tumble 12.47 percent on year after sinking 17.46 percent in October. Exports are called higher by an annual 6.3 percent, slowing from the 9.54 percent gain in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at $2.3 billion, down from $2.62 billion a month earlier.

