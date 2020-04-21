Indonesia Bourse Expected To Open Under Pressure

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has moved lower in back-to-back sessions, retreating more than 130 points or 3 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now sits just above the 4,500-point plateau and it figures to take further damage again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets remains negative on crude oil and coronavirus concerns. The European and U.S. bourses were sharply lower and the Asian markets figure top open in similar fashion.

The JCI finished sharply lower on Tuesday following losses from the financial shares, cement companies and resource stocks.

For the day, the index sank 73.99 points or 1.62 percent to finish at 4,501.92 after trading between 4,482.64 and 4,575.90.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia shed 0.45 percent, while Bank Mandiri lost 0.46 percent, Bank Central Asia tanked 3.64 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia skidded 1.71 percent, Indosat sank 3.05 percent, Indocement retreated 2.28 percent, Semen Indonesia plunged 6.35 percent, Indofood Suskes advanced 0.80 percent, Aneka Tambang declined 3.60 percent, Vale Indonesia was down 3.19 percent, Timah plummeted 4.60 percent and Bumi Resources was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as stocks opened sharply lower on Tuesday and remained in the red throughout the session.

The Dow tumbled 631.56 points or 2.67 percent to finish at 23,018.88, while the NASDAQ plunged 297.50 points or 3.48 percent to 8,263.23 and the S&P 500 sank 86.60 points or 3.07 percent to 2,736.56.

Continued concerns about Monday's historic nosedive by crude oil prices weighed on Wall Street amid worries about the impact on the already hard hit U.S. energy industry.

Mounting worries about oversupply in the global crude market and lack of storage facilities knocked the wind out of the commodity once again. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May expired at $10.01 a barrel, rising $47.64, or 127 percent from Monday's close of -$37.63 a barrel.

WTI crude oil futures for June contract settled with a loss of $8.66, or about 43 percent, at $11.57 a barrel for the lowest close for most-active contracts in over 21 years.

Lingering concerns about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic also generated some negative sentiment, with President Donald Trump set to suspend immigration in the U.S. as a result of the outbreak.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.