Indonesia Bourse Expected To Extend Its Gains On Monday

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market on Friday snapped the two-day slide in which it had tumbled more than 130 points or 2 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 6,590-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat ahead of this week's FOMC meeting and supported by crude oil prices. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets are expected to follow the latter lead.

The JCI finished sharply higher on Friday following gains from the financial shares, resource stocks and cement companies.

For the day, the index climbed 67.27 points or 1.03 percent to finish at 6,591.35 after trading between 6,551.54 and 6,596.77.

Among the actives, Bank CIMB Niaga climbed 1.46 percent, while Bank Negara Indonesia lost 0.71 percent, Bank Central Asia collected 1.36 percent, Bank Mandiri jumped 2.14 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia rose 0.24 percent, Indosat tumbled 2.46 percent, Indocement accelerated 1.72 percent, Semen Indonesia spiked 3.12 percent, Indofood Suskes sank 0.78 percent, United Tractors rallied 2.39 percent, Astra International added 0.42 percent, Astra Agro Lestari surged 6.98 percent, Aneka Tambang advanced 0.86 percent, Vale Indonesia perked 1.25 percent, Timah gained 1.92 percent, Bumi Resources improved 1.41 percent and Bank Danamon Indonesia was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as the major averages shook off a lower open on Friday, picking up steam as the session progressed and ending firmly in the green.

The Dow added 89.08 points or 0.25 percent to finish at 35,819.56, while the NASDAQ gained 50.27 points or 0.33 percent to close at 15,498.39 and the S&P 500 rose 8.96 points or 0.19 percent to end at 4,605.38. For the week, the NASDAQ surged 2.7 percent, the S&P gained 1.3 percent and the Dow was up 0.4 percent.

A negative reaction to quarterly results from tech giants Apple (AAPL) and Amazon (AMZN) contributed to the early weakness on Wall Street.

But selling pressure waned over the course of the session as traders were reluctant to make significant bets ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting this week. The Fed is likely to leave interest rates unchanged but could announce plans to begin scaling back its asset purchase program.

In economic news, the Commerce Department said personal income fell more than expected in September. Also, the University of Michigan said consumer sentiment in the U.S. deteriorated slightly less than initially estimated in October.

Crude oil futures settled higher on Friday on hopes that OPEC and allies will decide to keep supply levels tight. West Texas International Crude oil futures for December rose $0.76 or 0.9 percent at $83.57 a barrel; WTI Crude futures gained more than 11 percent in October.

Closer to home, Indonesia will provide October figures for inflation later today, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.11 percent on month and 1.66 percent on year following the 0.04 percent monthly decline and the 1.6 percent increase in September.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.