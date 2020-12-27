Indonesia Bourse Due For Support On Monday

(RTTNews) - Ahead of the long holiday weekend, the Indonesia stock market had moved lower in two straight sessions, tumbling almost 160 points or 2.5 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 6,000-point plateau and it figures to stop the bleeding on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is fairly flat in a traditionally slow week, with the regional bourses set to return after the long Christmas weekend and the end of the year just days away.

The JCI finished slightly lower on Wednesday following losses from the cement and resource stocks, while the financials came in mixed.

For the day, the index slipped 14.58 points or 0.24 percent to finish at 6,008.71 after trading between 5,853.26 and 6,104.35.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia skidded 1.54 percent, while Bank Mandiri dropped 0.78 percent, Bank CIMB Niaga shed 0.50 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia collected 0.73 percent, Bank Central Asia rose 0.15 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia retreated 0.79 percent, Indosat skyrocketed 7.62 percent, Astra International declined 1.23 percent, Indocement eased 0.18 percent, Semen Indonesia sank 0.80 percent, Indofood Suskes lost 0.37 percent, Astra Agro Lestari tumbled 1.92 percent, Aneka Tambang plunged 2.45 percent, Vale Indonesia fell 0.49 percent, Bumi Resources surrendered 1.37 percent and Timah was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street suggests mild upside as stocks opened higher on Thursday and remained mostly positive to finish in the green in a half-day session on Christmas Eve.

The Dow added 70.04 points or 0.23 percent to finish at 30,199.87, while the NASDAQ gained 33.62 points or 0.26 percent to end at 12,804.73 and the S&P 500 rose 13.05 points or 0.35 percent to close at 3,703.06. For the holiday-shortened week, the Dow rose 0.1 percent, the NASDAQ added 0.4 percent and the S&P fell 0.2 percent.

The modestly higher close on Wall Street came amid news that U.K. and the European Union have reached a post-Brexit trade agreement. The news of the agreement came just a week before a Dec. 31 deadline, offsetting recent concerns about a potential no-deal Brexit.

The rollout of coronavirus vaccines has also propped up hopes that the economic recovery can gain momentum next year. However, uncertainty about the stimulus package approved by Congress kept buying interest subdued as President Donald Trump has expressed opposition to the bill.

Oil service stocks showed a significant move to the downside, however, with the Philadelphia Oil Service Index falling by 1.5 percent. The weakness in the sector came as the price of crude oil lingers near the unchanged line.

