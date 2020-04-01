Indonesia Bourse Draws Negative Lead

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has moved lower in two of three trading days since the end of the two-day winning streak in which it had skyrocketed more than 600 points or 13 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 4,465-point plateau and it's expected to extend its losses on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests further consolidation on coronavirus concerns. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are expected to follow that lead.

The JCI finished sharply lower on Wednesday following losses from the resource stocks and financial shares.

For the day, the index skidded 72.89 points or 1.61 percent to finish at 4,466.04 after trading between 4,445.14 and 4,627.42.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia advanced 0.96 percent, while Bank Mandiri tumbled 1.50 percent, Bank Central Asia dropped 0.81 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia tanked 3.66 percent, Indosat fell 0.32 percent, Indocement retreated 2.60 percent, Semen Indonesia climbed 0.98 percent, Aneka Tambang plunged 3.11 percent, Vale Indonesia plummeted 6.02 percent, Timah was down 3.27 percent and Indofood Suskes and Bumi Resources were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly negative as stocks opened lower on Wednesday and saw the losses accelerate as the day progressed.

The Dow shed 973.65 points or 4.44 percent to finish at 20,943.51, while the NASDAQ lost 339.52 points or 4.41 percent to 7,360.58 and the S&P 500 fell 114.09 points or 4.41 percent to 2,470.50.

The sell-off on Wall Street came amid renewed coronavirus concerns after White House officials warned of nearly a quarter million deaths from the pandemic, which Trump previously sought to downplay.

In economic news, payroll processor ADP noted a modest decrease in private sector employment in March, although the data does not reflect the impact of coronavirus-induced shutdowns. Also, the Institute for Supply Management saw a modest drop in manufacturing activity in March.

Crude oil prices drifted lower on Wednesday as data showed crude stockpiles in the U.S. rose for a 10th straight week. Continued worries about the outlook for energy demand amid the coronavirus outbreak also weighed on energy prices. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May dipped $0.17 or 0.8 percent at $20.31 a barrel.

