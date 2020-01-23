Indonesia Bourse Draws Flat Lead For Friday's Trade

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market on Thursday snapped the three-day slide in which it had fallen more than 55 points or 0.9 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just beneath the 6,250-point plateau and it's expected to remain in that range again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed and flat to lower, thanks to concerns over the outbreak of the coronavirus in China. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mixed and little changed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The JCI finished modestly higher on Thursday following gains from the cement companies and mixed performances from the financial shares and resource stocks.

For the day, the index gained 15.76 points or 0.25 percent to finish at 6,249.21 after trading between 6,229.13 and 6,255.04.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia shed 0.52 percent, while Bank Mandiri lost 0.32 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia added 0.33 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia collected0.64 percent, Indosat advanced 0.84 percent, Indocement climbed 1.23 percent, Semen Indonesia gained 0.58 percent, Indofood Suskes jumped 1.24 percent, Bumi Resources plunged 3.17 percent, Aneka Tambang perked 1.30 percent, Vale Indonesia sank 1.79 percent, Timah tumbled 1.90 percent and Bank Central Asia was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street offers little clarity as stocks fluctuated on Thursday, spending most of the day in the red before finally ending mixed.

The Dow fell 26.18 points or 0.09 percent to finish at 29,160.09, while the NASDAQ added 18.71 points or 0.20 percent to 9,402.48 and the S&P 500 rose 3.79 points or 0.11 percent to 3,325.54.

Lingering concerns about the impact of the Chinese coronavirus have generated negative sentiment on Wall Street; despite efforts to contain the outbreak, deaths from the new coronavirus have risen to 17, with nearly 600 cases confirmed worldwide.

In economic news, the Labor Department reported a modest increase in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits last week. Also, the Conference Board noted a bigger than expected fall by its index of leading U.S. economic indicators.

Crude oil prices declined sharply on Thursday on concerns over the outlook for energy demand following the outbreak of the coronavirus in China. West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil futures for March ended down $1.15 or 2 percent at $55.59 a barrel, the lowest settlement in about eight weeks.

