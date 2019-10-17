Indonesia Bourse Draws Another Green Light

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has finished higher in five straight sessions, gathering more than 150 points or 2.6 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 6,180-point plateau and it's tipped to open higher again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild upside, mainly on news that a Brexit agreement may be at hand. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The JCI finished slightly higher on Thursday following gains from the financials and cement companies, while the resource stocks were mixed.

For the day, the index rose 11.42 points or 0.19 percent to finish at 6,181.01 after trading between 6,161.39 and 6,197.94.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia collected 0.86 percent, while Bank Mandiri advanced 1.13 percent, Bank Central Asia skidded 1.61 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia jumped 1.72 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia climbed 1.50 percent, Indosat plunged 3.93 percent, Indocement spiked 2.39 percent, Semen Indonesia added 0.79 percent, Indofood Suskes gained 0.99 percent, Aneka Tambang shed 0.52 percent, Vale Indonesia tumbled 2.23 percent, Timah rose 1.12 percent and Bumi Resources was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is cautiously optimistic as stocks fluctuated on Thursday before ending slightly higher, although buying interest was subdued.

The Dow added 23.90 points or 0.09 percent to finish at 27,025.88, while the NASDAQ added 32.67 points or 0.40 percent to 8,156.85 and the S&P 500 rose 8.26 points or 0.28 percent to 2,997.95.

Early buying interest was generated by news that U.K. and European Union negotiators have reached a last-minute Brexit deal - although it still needs to be approved by U.K. lawmakers.

In economic news, the Federal Reserve reported a bigger than expected decrease in industrial output in September, while the Commerce Department showed a sharp pullback in housing starts last month.

While these numbers raise some concerns about the health of the U.S. economy, they also increase the likelihood of another interest rate cut from the FOMC.

Crude oil prices rebounded after early weakness and settled higher Thursday, despite data showing a jump in U.S. crude inventories last week. West Texas Intermediate Crude futures for November ended up $0.57, or 1.1 percent at $53.93 a barrel.

