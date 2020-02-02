Indonesia Bourse Called Lower Again On Monday

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has finished lower in consecutive trading days, surrendering almost 175 points or 3 percent in that span. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 5,940-point plateau and it's predicted to take further damage again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly negative on concerns over the coronavirus, which continues to spread. The European and U.S. markets were sharply lower on Friday and the Asian markets figure to open in similar fashion.

The JCI finished sharply lower on Friday following losses from the financial shares, resource stocks and cement companies, among others.

For the day, the index plunged 117.55 points or 1.94 percent to finish at 5,940.05 after trading between 5,937.02 and 6,078.93.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia tumbled 3.33 percent, while Bank Mandiri skidded 1.31 percent, Bank Central Asia plunged 3.86 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia shed 0.69 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia sank 2.62 percent, Indocement tanked 4.35 percent, Semen Indonesia retreated 2.85 percent, Indofood Suskes fell 0.95 percent, Bumi Resources declined 1.85 percent, Aneka Tambang lost 2.70 percent, Vale Indonesia jumped 1.61 percent, Timah plummeted 3.40 percent and Indosat was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is brutal as stocks opened sharply lower on Friday and remained well into the red throughout the session.

The Dow plummeted 603.41 points or 2.09 percent to 28,256.03, while the NASDAQ tumbled 148.00 points or 1.59 percent to 9,150 and the S&P 500 sank 58.14 points or 1.77 percent to 3,225.52. For the week, the Dow shed 2.5 percent, the NASDAQ lost 1.8 percent and the S&P fell 2.1 percent.

The sell-off on Wall Street came amid concerns about the coronavirus outbreak, as the death toll from the disease continues to rise. Chinese officials said 213 people have died, while the number of confirmed cases has risen to more than 11,800.

In economic news, the Commerce Department said personal income increased more than anticipated in December. Also, the University of Michigan said U.S. consumer sentiment unexpectedly improved in January.

Crude oil futures drifted lower on Friday, weighed down by growing concerns about the outlook for energy demand due to the coronavirus. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March ended down $0.58 or 1.1 percent at $51.56 a barrel, the lowest settlement for a front-month contract in nearly six months.

Closer to home, Indonesia will see January figures for consumer prices later today; in December, overall inflation was up 0.3 percent on month and 2.7 percent on year, while core CPI climbed an annual 3.0 percent.

