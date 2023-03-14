Indonesia books over $8.5 bln budget surplus in Jan-Feb

JAKARTA, March 14 (Reuters) - Indonesia had a 131.8 trillion rupiah ($8.57 billion) budget surplus in the first two months of this year as revenues soared, its finance minister said on Tuesday, much bigger than the $1.4 billion surplus recorded in the same period in 2022.

Revenues reached 419.6 trillion rupiah in January to February, up 38.7% from the previous year, while spending stood at 287.8 trillion rupiah, 1.8% bigger than the same period of 2022, Sri Mulyani Indrawati told a news conference.

($1 = 15,380.0000 rupiah)

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Stefanno Sulaiman; Editing by Martin Petty)

