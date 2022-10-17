Indonesia books nearly $5 bln Sept trade surplus, above forecast

JAKARTA, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Indonesia's September trade surplus beat forecasts at $4.99 billion, as exports and imports grew at a slower than expected pace, data from the statistics bureau showed on Monday.

Exports were up 20.28% on a yearly basis to $24.80 billion, compared with a 27.91% rise predicted by analysts in a Reuters poll. Imports increased 22.02% to $19.81 billion, compared with the poll's 31.48% growth expectation.

The poll had expected a $4.84 billion surplus in September.

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo, Stefanno Sulaiman and Fransiska Nangoy Editing by Ed Davies)

