Indonesia books nearly $5 bln Sept trade surplus, above forecast

Contributors
Gayatri Suroyo Reuters
Stefanno Sulaiman Reuters
Fransiska Nangoy Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/WILLY KURNIAWAN

Indonesia's September trade surplus beat forecasts at $4.99 billion, as exports and imports grew at a slower than expected pace, data from the statistics bureau showed on Monday.

JAKARTA, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Indonesia's September trade surplus beat forecasts at $4.99 billion, as exports and imports grew at a slower than expected pace, data from the statistics bureau showed on Monday.

Exports were up 20.28% on a yearly basis to $24.80 billion, compared with a 27.91% rise predicted by analysts in a Reuters poll. Imports increased 22.02% to $19.81 billion, compared with the poll's 31.48% growth expectation.

The poll had expected a $4.84 billion surplus in September.

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo, Stefanno Sulaiman and Fransiska Nangoy Editing by Ed Davies)

((gayatri.suroyo@thomsonreuters.com; +622129927609;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More