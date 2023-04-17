Indonesia books $8.69 bln budget surplus in Jan-March - finmin

JAKARTA, April 17 (Reuters) - Indonesia recorded a 128.5 trillion rupiah ($8.69 billion) budget surplus in the first three months of this year, or 0.61% of gross domestic product, its finance minister said on Monday, as revenues rose.

Revenues in January to March stood at 647.2 trillion rupiah, up 29% from the same period last year, while spending was up 5.7% in annual terms at 518.7 trillion rupiah, Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said in a news conference.

($1 = 14,780.0000 rupiah)

(Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman Editing by Ed Davies)

((Stefanno.Sulaiman@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.