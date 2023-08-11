Indonesia books $10.1 bln budget surplus in Jan-July

JAKARTA, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Indonesia had a 153.5 trillion rupiah ($10.09 billion) budget surplus in January to July as revenues rose, its finance minister said on Friday.

Revenues reached 1,614.8 trillion rupiah in the period, up 4.1% from the previous year, while spending stood at 1,461.2 trillion rupiah, 1.2% up from the same period of 2022, Sri Mulyani Indrawati told a press conference.

($1 = 15,210.0000 rupiah)

(Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman)

((Stefanno.Sulaiman@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.