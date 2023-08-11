News & Insights

Indonesia books $10.1 bln budget surplus in Jan-July

August 11, 2023 — 02:39 am EDT

Written by Stefanno Sulaiman for Reuters ->

JAKARTA, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Indonesia had a 153.5 trillion rupiah ($10.09 billion) budget surplus in January to July as revenues rose, its finance minister said on Friday.

Revenues reached 1,614.8 trillion rupiah in the period, up 4.1% from the previous year, while spending stood at 1,461.2 trillion rupiah, 1.2% up from the same period of 2022, Sri Mulyani Indrawati told a press conference.

($1 = 15,210.0000 rupiah)

