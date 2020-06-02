Indonesia bonds, rupiah jump as yield-hungry investors return

Government debt auction four times oversubscribed

JAKARTA/SINGAPORE, June 2 (Reuters) - Indonesian government bonds rose and the rupiah hit a 12-week high on Tuesday as foreign investors piled back in to the country's debt market.

The first government debt auction since the Eid Al-Fitr holidays was more than four times oversubscribed, the finance ministry said, raising 24.35 trillion rupiah ($1.69 billion) from 105.27 trillion rupiah in incoming bids.

That was the strongest showing since mid February - just before coronavirus worries shook Indonesia's financial markets.

On Tuesday, the yield on benchmark 10-year bonds fell to ID10YT=RR to 7.226%, its lowest level since mid March.

A 1.3% jump in the rupiah IDR= to 14,450 per dollar was the biggest move of any Asian currency on Tuesday and points to a solid return of international investment, which fled three months ago.

"My sense is that a fortuitous combination of global and domestic factors are at play," said Wellian Wiranto, an economist at OCBC Bank in Singapore.

"The theme that has been running in earnest over the recent weeks is dollar weakness, which tends to correlate with the search-for-yield plays," he said, while Bank Indonesia's reluctance to cut rates has preserved some yield attraction.

Indonesian debt offers the highest yield in Southeast Asia, with the 10-year yield on Philippine government debt PH10YT=RR at 3.284%, Malaysia MY10YT=RR under 3% and Thailand TH10YT=RR at 1.2%.

